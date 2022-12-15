ADVERTISEMENT
'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats maestro Iyanya has revealed how he endured a tough 2021 where he had to beg to perform at shows,

Details: On Wednesday, 14th December 2022, musician Iyanya revealed that December 2021 was quite tough for him as he had to beg to perform at shows just so he could be seen.

The veteran Afrobeats star made this revelation via his Twitter account. In the tweet, he revealed that things have taken a better turn in 2022 as he now wakes up to alert to perform at different shows every day.

"Last year December 2021, I performed at 3 shows, one paid and I begged to perform at 2 just to be seen. 2022 December, I wake up and everyday to alerts for shows, haven’t had this kind of busy december since 2017. 20+ shows in on month. God Thank you" the Tweet reads.

In another Tweet, Iyanya thanked Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel for writing 'Like' and gifting him the song.

The hitmaker also expressed his gratitude to Davido who he featured on 'Like' for supporting him.

Iyanya was in an appreciative mood as he rolled out accolades to Don Jazzy Ubi Franklin, Ayra Starr, and his fans for their support.

Iyanya is one of the most familiar names in Afrobeats as his hit singles 'Kukere', 'Your Waist', and 'Mr. Oreo' enjoyed massive success.

In 2022, Iyanya released 'Like' feat Davido and Kizz Daniel which performed well. He also released an EP 'The 6th Wave' which was warmly received.

Fans will be excited to see one of Afrobeats' finest talents back on his feet and delivering the fantastic music that made him a favorite.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
'In December 2021, I begged to perform at two shows...In 2022, I wake up everyday to alert for shows,' Iyanya shares

