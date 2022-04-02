Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

On April 2, 2022, a rumour spread like wildfire on social media, led by trolls and fun seekers. The short recap was, 'Spotify acquires MAVIN Holdings for $70m.'
Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion
There seems to be a fundamental disconnect between the story and the reality of the music business.
For context, MAVIN Holdings is the parent company of MAVIN Records, Nigeria's leading record company.
But as it turns out, it was only an April Fool's joke, which is a globally celebrated feat at the start of April.
The rumour always seemed improbably, not least because of queries like, 'Why will Spotify purchase a record label, even if it's one as big as MAVIN?' or 'Why will MAVIN, its partners and its investors sell to Spotify?'
Nonetheless, let's enjoy the bliss of April Fool's Day, without giving each other a heart attack.
