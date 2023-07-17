ADVERTISEMENT
Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers

Adeayo Adebiyi

On July 15, 2023, Arsenal Football Club announced the signing of English Midfielder Declan Rice and the video featured a hit record by rapper Odumodu Blvck.

Afrobeats songs named after Footballers
Afrobeats songs named after Footballers

Different factors account for the success of 'Declan Rice' beyond the song's impressive quality. The song came at the height of the streaming era in Nigerian and the Afrobeats to the World movement so it was easy for listeners in the UK and even Declan Rice himself to interact with the song.

The universe also seems to align for Odumodu as Declan Rice was having the best run of his career circa to the release and would even go on to set a new British transfer record with his move to Arsenal.

In the face of the song's success, it can be expected that other artists might name their songs after footballers in the hope that they might enjoy similar success.

However, Odumodu isn't the first Nigerian artist to make a song around a footballer. In 2017, Davido's 'Fall' caught the attention of footballing great Cristiano Ronaldo because of the famous lines named after him.

Let's take a look at some Afrobeats songs named after footballers.

On his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' Davido delivered a sensational Dancehall rhyme 'Kante' on which he featured Fave. The single was named after France's midfield lynch man Ngolo Kante who enjoyed a great spell in England with Leicester and Chelsea football clubs.

Ex Super Eagles captain Jay Jay Okocha is a recurring figure in Nigerian music. On his sophomore album 'Back In Office', Mayorkun teamed up with South African superstars Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa for an Amapiano joint named after the footballing wizard.

For one of her biggest hit records, Niniola made footballing diety and Argentine legend Diego Maradona the subject. The record produced by Sarz enjoyed massive success.

Niniola isn't the only artist who named her song after Maradona. Vector, Shoday, and several other artists have named songs after the legendary footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous sportsman of his generation whose fame has traveled far and wide. In Afrobeats, he has had countless songs made about his ability with notable ones like Mohbad and Ajubutter22 & Falz who named records after him.

Like tens of millions around the world, the sensational singer Guchi was taken by the brilliance of France Balon D' or winning footballer Karim Benzema. In 2021, she recorded a single she named after the footballer and which further raised her profile in the mainstream.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.



Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers

Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers

