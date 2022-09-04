BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Crowd Kontroller & Maze X Mxtreme [Pulse DJ Ratings]

Crowd Kontroller masterfully started with an ear-tingling selection of trending hits which he mixed with Afrobeats classics to take the housemates and the viewers through a trip of Afrobeats hits.

He took time to channel nostalgic feelings through 'Danfo Driver', 'Implication', 'Superstar', 2baba's 'Nfana Ibaga', and Sound Sultan's 'Jagbajantis', amongst other songs.

He combined TikTok sounds such as the popular 'Warisi' and 'Carry Me Dey Go' jingles with classic street jams which took the party to the streets.

Crowd Kontroller also dedicated a part of his set to Amapiano which allowed a wider audience to tap into the party and give the show a pan-African feel.

Overall, it was a perfect DJ performance from Crowd Kontroller who touched the different areas of Afrobeats.

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) meets Afrobeats: Maze X Mxtreme, the mask-wearing DJs took over from Crowd Kontroller at the hour mark and they delivered what many viewers and even the housemates will agree is the most unique performance of the season.

The duo used EDM to redefine Afrobeats soundscape in a manner that has never been done before. Maze X Mxtreme combined Afrobeats hits, jingles, sounds, traditional songs, and even Drill which they mixed with EDM's electronic chords, heart-thumping baselines, and speedy progression to deliver a breathtaking performance.

The housemates and viewers were not expecting an EDM meets Afrobeats performance on Saturday but at the end of the night we were all in awe of the incredible Maze X Mxtreme.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse DJ Ratings

Set List - /2.5

Transition - /2.5

Mix - /2.5

Satisfaction- /2.5

DJ Crowd Kontroller

Set List - 2.3/2.5

Transition - 2.2/2.5

Mix - 2.1/2.5

Satisfaction- 2.3/2.5

Total - 8.9 - Champion

Maze X Mxtreme

Set List - 2.4/2.5

Transition - 2.4/2.5

Mix - 2.4/2.5

Satisfaction- 2.4/2.5