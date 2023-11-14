ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats in 'Naughty By Nature'

Adeayo Adebiyi

On his latest project 'Naughty By Nature', Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats

A review of 'Naughty By Nature' by Nigerian music star Laime
A review of 'Naughty By Nature' by Nigerian music star Laime

Recommended articles

On his latest project 'Naughty By Nature', Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats and his remarkable versatility, but he also displays an unavoidable sonic similarity to Burna Boy, which for him, is both a blessing and a curse.

A blessing because his music might get the attention of listeners who may mistake him for Burna Boy with whom he shares the same local government and a curse because those listeners might make a 180 upon finding out he's not the Grammy winner.

On 'Naughty By Nature', Laime explores Hip Hop and Pop variants within the Afrobeats framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although some listener's first introduction to Laime is the Drill record 'Where Dem Dey' his collaboration with Hip Hop and star and fellow Abuja talent ODUMODUBLVCK, Laime has been around for a while. He pointed this out on the opening record 'On My Life', where he said he has been around since M.I. Abaga sang his hit single 'Anoti'.

If at all there's a basis for the sonic comparison to Burna Boy, 'Aye Ole!' where he restates his desire to lead a worry free life underscores this similarity as Laime's melodies, delivery, and Adlibs on the Swing record mirrors that of the Grammy winner. This similarity is also on display on 'Signs' where he wears his heart on his sleeves.

Laime explores Afropop on Spellz produced 'Ololufemi' (Wole)' where he lays melody like a Popstar for a feel-good love tune that shows his ability to make easily enjoyable music. The ability to craft a Party-starting record is an essential ingredient for commercial success in Afrobeats and Laime fulfills this requirement with 'Away' where he interpolates D'Banj's famous ''Mo gbona Feli Feli'' line.

His cadences and versatility shine on the slow burner '7 In the Morning' with Lojay who continues his sensational run of features in 2023 and in 'Signs' where he interpolates melodies from Davido's 'For The Road'. Switching between Pop rap and mid-tempo flows, Laime promises to take off the playboy robe for a lover boy cloak as he offers himself to his lover on songs where he shows his ability to morph from rapping to singing.

ADVERTISEMENT

An artist from Port Harcourt repping Abuja's creative Hop, Laime has his feet in different parts of Nigeria's music hubs and he embraces this in the remix of his single 'Where Dem Dey' with Dan Dizzy and Psycho YP repping the PH and Abuja hubs respectively.

Overall, 'Naughty By Nature' presents Laime's cool approach to Afrobeats as he displays range and an unavoidable similarity to one of Nigeria's most gifted music acts Burna Boy.

Although listeners will continue to draw comparisons between his music and that of fellow Port Harcourt-born star Burna Boy, Laime is a fine artist in his own right and his music is capable of someday earning him a deserved time in the limelight.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

ADVERTISEMENT

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

ADVERTISEMENT

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.5/2

ADVERTISEMENT

TOTAL - 7.6 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats in 'Naughty By Nature'

Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats in 'Naughty By Nature'

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin

Philkeyz relays his versatility on mid-tempo banger: 'Like I Do'

Philkeyz relays his versatility on mid-tempo banger: 'Like I Do'

Spotify celebrates the resurgence of African R&B with 'Tantalizer' playlist

Spotify celebrates the resurgence of African R&B with 'Tantalizer' playlist

Mr Eazi hints at being married to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi hints at being married to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie narrates emotional hospital visit to Mr Ibu

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie narrates emotional hospital visit to Mr Ibu

Filmmaker Busigu goes global with new Docu-Film, Nigeria’s youth & its promising future!

Filmmaker Busigu goes global with new Docu-Film, Nigeria’s youth & its promising future!

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'