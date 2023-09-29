ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Adeayo Adebiyi

As part of Nigeria's 63rd independent Day celebration, Apple Music has revealed the 5 fastest rising Nigerian artists on its platform.

5 fast-rising Nigerian artists on Apple Music
5 fast-rising Nigerian artists on Apple Music

Recommended articles

Apple Music has released a list of 5 fast rising Nigerian artists on its platform. The list includes Hip Hop star ODUMODUBLVCK, Street Hop sensation Seyi Vibez, and Gospel artist Victor Thompson.

Seyi Vibez has started to get listeners worldwide hooked on his modernist take on Apala, a traditional Yoruba-rooted genre, that draws on elements of Fuji, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, Afro-soul music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the release of 2021“s 'God Sent,' which became his first song to reach Apple Music’s Daily Top 100, the 23-year-old has seen more than 50 songs reach the chart in 20 countries.

Seyi Vibez reached new heights last November with the release of his album 'Billion Dollar Baby' and more successes have followed, including his first No. 1 on Nigeria’s Daily Top 100 and a feature on Burna Boy’s star-studded 'I Told Them,' Seyi Vibez’ streams have grown more than five-fold (+435%) in the past year.

With a sound that hops between Drill, Grime and Afrobeats and more, Odumodublvck is one of the hottest rappers coming out of Nigeria.

After a co-sign by Skepta and signing to NATIVE Records, his November single 'Picanto' became his first song to reach the Daily Top 100 in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was with the release of his March single 'Declan Rice' that his streams really started to soar. The song became his first song to top the chart in Nigeria, and also reached the chart in 11 other countries. In the past year, Odumodublvck’s streams have soared over 3,500% on Apple Music worldwide.

Shallipopi has had a whirlwind year thanks to his viral Afrobeats hit 'Elon Musk.' The song first heated up in March, when it became Shallipopi’s first song to reach Nigeria’s Daily Top 100, and paved the way for Shallipopi’s big breakthrough.

This summer, he scored his first No. 1 in Nigeria with 'Ex Convict,' sent seven other songs to the charts in 12 countries worldwide and was named an Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria, joining the likes of Khaid, Pawzzz and Novemba.

In late June, Afrobeats star Fireboy DML hopped on a remix of 'Elon Musk,' which helped Shallipopi’s streams soar 508% in Nigeria and 467% worldwide in one week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Year after year, Nigeria and other African nations far outpace other nations in Christian and Gospel listening — with the genre accounting for a larger percentage of listening, and more songs reaching the Daily Top 100.

It’s fostered the rise of artists like Gospel singer-songwriter Victor Thompson, who had a breakthrough in January with 'This Year (Blessings).'

The song has been Thompson’s biggest chart hit to date, reaching the Daily Top 100 in 58 countries, including 10 where it’s reached the top 10. All told, Thompson’s music has seen a 244% lift in streams worldwide year on year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team-ups between Nigerian and American artists are becoming more and more common each year, and each year, they climb higher and higher up the charts. Case in point: 'Ta Ta Ta,' a teamup between Nigerian singer Bayanni and American pop star Jason Derulo.

After the song was originally released on Bayanni’s 2022 self-titled EP, and started gaining steam late last year, Derulo hopped onto a remix in spring, helping it become an even bigger global hit. 'Ta Ta Ta' has reached the Daily Top 100 in 54 countries, including 20 where it’s reached the top 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

Victony teams up with AV for new single 'Jaga Jaga'

Victony teams up with AV for new single 'Jaga Jaga'

The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad records 6 songs on top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Mohbad records 6 entries in top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Burna Boy performing in Ghana

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

Fireboy pays tribute to Mohbad at his Trace Live concert

Fireboy pays tribute to Mohbad during his Trace Live concert

Portable eulogizes Mohbad in new single 'Alimi'

Portable pays homage to Mohbad in new single 'Alimi'