Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Apple Music has released a list of 5 fast rising Nigerian artists on its platform. The list includes Hip Hop star ODUMODUBLVCK, Street Hop sensation Seyi Vibez, and Gospel artist Victor Thompson.

1. Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez has started to get listeners worldwide hooked on his modernist take on Apala, a traditional Yoruba-rooted genre, that draws on elements of Fuji, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, Afro-soul music.

Since the release of 2021“s 'God Sent,' which became his first song to reach Apple Music’s Daily Top 100, the 23-year-old has seen more than 50 songs reach the chart in 20 countries.

Seyi Vibez reached new heights last November with the release of his album 'Billion Dollar Baby' and more successes have followed, including his first No. 1 on Nigeria’s Daily Top 100 and a feature on Burna Boy’s star-studded 'I Told Them,' Seyi Vibez’ streams have grown more than five-fold (+435%) in the past year.

2. Odumodublvck

With a sound that hops between Drill, Grime and Afrobeats and more, Odumodublvck is one of the hottest rappers coming out of Nigeria.

After a co-sign by Skepta and signing to NATIVE Records, his November single 'Picanto' became his first song to reach the Daily Top 100 in Nigeria.

But it was with the release of his March single 'Declan Rice' that his streams really started to soar. The song became his first song to top the chart in Nigeria, and also reached the chart in 11 other countries. In the past year, Odumodublvck’s streams have soared over 3,500% on Apple Music worldwide.

3. Shallipopi

Shallipopi has had a whirlwind year thanks to his viral Afrobeats hit 'Elon Musk.' The song first heated up in March, when it became Shallipopi’s first song to reach Nigeria’s Daily Top 100, and paved the way for Shallipopi’s big breakthrough.

This summer, he scored his first No. 1 in Nigeria with 'Ex Convict,' sent seven other songs to the charts in 12 countries worldwide and was named an Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria, joining the likes of Khaid, Pawzzz and Novemba.

In late June, Afrobeats star Fireboy DML hopped on a remix of 'Elon Musk,' which helped Shallipopi’s streams soar 508% in Nigeria and 467% worldwide in one week.

4. Victor Thompson

Year after year, Nigeria and other African nations far outpace other nations in Christian and Gospel listening — with the genre accounting for a larger percentage of listening, and more songs reaching the Daily Top 100.

It’s fostered the rise of artists like Gospel singer-songwriter Victor Thompson, who had a breakthrough in January with 'This Year (Blessings).'

The song has been Thompson’s biggest chart hit to date, reaching the Daily Top 100 in 58 countries, including 10 where it’s reached the top 10. All told, Thompson’s music has seen a 244% lift in streams worldwide year on year.

5. Bayanni

Team-ups between Nigerian and American artists are becoming more and more common each year, and each year, they climb higher and higher up the charts. Case in point: 'Ta Ta Ta,' a teamup between Nigerian singer Bayanni and American pop star Jason Derulo.