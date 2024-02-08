ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 10 songs you can use to celebrate the Super Eagles

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Super Eagles are flying high in the 2024 AFCON.

10 songs you can use to celebrate the Super Eagles
10 songs you can use to celebrate the Super Eagles [Channels TV]

In this week's throwback Thursday, we take a look at 10 classic songs that have continued to soundtrack unforgettable football experiences among Nigerian fans.

Austino Milado's gyration anthem was the ultimate football soundtrack of the early 2000s.

The song chronicles the performances of Nigerian teams at past football tournaments, name-dropping key players who made a difference in their time. Decades after its release, it continues to be the chief song of the Nigerian Supporters Club.

After the qualification of the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup, Naira Marley teamed up with Olamide and Lil Kesh to score this banging tune, 'Issa Goal'.

The song continues to be an anthem that soundtracks every goal scored by the Super Eagles.

As the kick-off to the World Cup looms ever closer, the song has grown rapidly as Nigerians are calling on every Super Eagles player to make sure each game is filled with goals.

After Nigerians triumphed at the penalty shootout against South Africa, there's no better song with which to celebrate the Eagle's victory than Small Doctor's smash hit 'Penalty'.

Following the national team's qualification for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, corporate Nigeria took interest, and top beverage company, Guinness put together a theme song performed by superstar artists 2baba and Omawunmi to celebrate and warn the world of the ‘Power of Naija’.

The song which was produced by ace producer Cobhams Asuquo who also provided vocal support is one of the well-composed songs extolling the drop of greatness in all of us

Ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Banky W and M.I Abaga teamed up for a remake of K-naan's 'Waving Flag'. The song captures the Super Eagles's excellence as they fly the Nigerian flag in international tournaments

Hitmaker Flavour returned with another blend of Afrobeats and Ogene for his hit single 'Big Baller' which also serves as a celebratory song for dazzling footballing displays such as the Super Eagles performance in South Africa.

In 2022, Kizz Daniel had the entire continent in a chokehold with his mega smash hit 'Buga'. Its exciting victory dance that involves raised shoulders and a leisurely walk of victory makes it a perfect song with which to celebrate Nigeria's performance at the 2024 AFCON.

The Super Eagles game against South Africa had more than a place in the final in contention as Nigerian fans tagged it a battle for the ownership of the Amapiano.

With Super Eagle's victory, Amapiano has been effectively renamed "Ourpiano" by Nigerian fans. To celebrate this victory, Asake & Olamide's Grammy-nominated song 'Amapiano' is the song elect.

Nigerian music maestro Lagbaja had Nigerians shuffling their feet and ascending and descending in rhythmic movement with his hit single 'Konkon Below'.

The song continues to be a party-starting choice for national celebrations such as the Super Eagles' fine showing at the 2024 AFCON.

Ahead of the 2024 AFCON, the NFF in partnership released the tournament's teamed song delivered by Afropop act Majeeed. The song was crafted to inspire Nigeria's push for a 4th AFCON crown and as the Super Eagles are 1 match away from the trophy, the song offers fans the motivation to believe.

