Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' tops the list of most playlisted love songs on Spotify

The research, conducted by experts at QR Code Generator, used the Spotify tool Playlist Miner to find the top 1,000 playlists containing 'love songs' in the title. The playlists were then analysed to find the most occurring songs.

The study revealed that Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' takes the top spot, with 2.7 billion streams worldwide and occurring in 129 times in playlists. The song also appears in the top 100 songs in "wedding playlists", with Sheeran's song claiming the second most popular song in wedding playlists.

'All of Me' by John Legend came second, with 120 occurrences in playlists titled "love songs". Alongside Ed Sheeran, Legend's song features heavily in wedding playlists, with it the fourth most recurring ballad.

Already having written hit songs for other artists, 'All Of Me' was John Legend’s first number 1 hit in his career. Legend wrote it for his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who apparently cried the first time she heard it, and later he performed it at their wedding.

Joining them is James Arthur's 'Say You Won't Let Go' in third place. The ballad featured in 98 playlists and has amassed over 2.6 billion streams globally on Spotify.

The hit song was released in 2016, where it hit number 1 spot in the UK and made it to 11th place in the US charts.

In fourth place, 'I Wanna Be Yours' by the Arctic Monkeys occurred 77 times across the playlists. The song has been played over 1.8 billion times, making it the band's second-most streamed song.

Another Ed Sheeran track is the fifth most romantic; 'Thinking out Loud' was featured 76 times in love song playlists and was also the third most common song featured in wedding playlists on Spotify.

The hit didn’t quite reach the number one spot in the US, although did in the UK, but it is still one of Ed Sheeran's most popular, with over 2.4 billion streams globally.

Claiming sixth spot, with 74 features in 'love songs' playlists, is 'Right Here Waiting' by Richard Marx. The song was penned by Marx as a love letter to his wife, making it the perfect song for couples this Valentine’s Day.

An iconic 90s song features next, with 'I Will Always Love You' by the late Whitney Houston featuring in 72 playlists after amassing over 1.8 billion streams. Houston's iconic song, originally written and released by Dolly Parton in the 80s, remains a key figure of everlasting love for many.

Featuring 62 times, Foreigner's 'I Want to Know What Love Is' is the eighth most romantic love song. Mick Jones, guitarist and songwriter for Foreigner, said the song came to him randomly at 3am, and ever since then, it has gained 766 million streams on Spotify.

Joint ninth most common was Peter Cetera's 'Glory of Love' and Ruth B.'s 'Dandelions'. Cetera's iconic 80s song from the movie "Karate Kid Part II" was featured 61 times across playlists, as was the newest release by Ruth B. after having secured 1.3 billion global streams.

