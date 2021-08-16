Netflix’s VIVO proves good soundtrack and cultural representation isn’t enough to make a great musical

Andres passes away and VIVO has to deliver a song to Andre’s long lost friend and crush; the famous Martha Sandoval(Gloria Estefan).

The characters are animated wonderfully but they are poorly written.

Along VIVO’s journey, it encounters ‘Gabi’(Ynairly Simo) and a purple coloured girl still battling with the loss of her dad who used to be a musician. Gabi’s grief and the use of music to deal with it is the only thing that makes her character and nothing else! which is very cliche.

Pulse Nigeria

While it’s clear this 2D animated movie is made for kids. The producers may have dismissed the idea that kids are intrigued about the plot too. Or the producers just didn’t care at all.

For a musical with this level of cultural representation, the plot is so basic and underdeveloped-to this point, one begins to wonder when cultural representation excused good writing in filmmaking.

When a new animated movie is announced people want to get mind blown, from colourful animations to the soundtrack, the plot, character arcs, and general world-building. All these boxes must be checked. Unfortunately, in VIVO that is not the case.

If you’re looking for a movie to pass time with the kids this summer, VIVO is one recommendation. But don’t go into it expecting a COCO or SOUL experience.

