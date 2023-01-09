ADVERTISEMENT
Sope otilor: BBNaija's Adekunle loses phone to fan who asked him for picture

Babatunde Lawal

The thief pretended to be a fan and pulled a fast one on the reality TV star.

Adekunle of BBNaija has turned to Twitter to express his pain at the theft of his phone by a fan who asked him for a picture.

He wrote that a thief pretending to be a fan asked for pictures, hugged him, took his phone, and disappeared into the crowd.

The phone, which was taken about 2:00 a.m. on January 7 at a gathering at Landmark Beach, has already been relocated towards Arolaya, Lagos Island's gadget-shopping area, according to the reality show star.

He tweeted, "Hi guys. So my phone got stolen around 2am at an event at Landmark Beach. A thief pretending to be a fan asked for pictures, hugged me, played a fast one on me and disappeared into the crowd. As at 6am this morning, the first known location of the phone was at Bamgbose Street."

Adekunle stressed that because the tracking phone has been set to lost mode, it is no longer useful to the thief.

"Further probe showed that the phone was then moved towards Arolaya, the gadget selling area of Lagos Island. Currently, the phone is being tracked and on Lost Mode. Almost useless to the thief. It's a black iPhone and my picture is the wallpaper."

He urged anyone with relevant information about how he can get the phone back to contact him.

