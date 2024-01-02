ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Henshaw reveals she feared for her life during the 2023 elections

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

A long time critic of the government, she said that she took extra precaution at the time to secure the future of her daughter.

Kate Henshaw made sure that her daughter Gabrielle would be taken care of , in case anything happened [Premium times]
Kate Henshaw made sure that her daughter Gabrielle would be taken care of , in case anything happened [Premium times]

Recommended articles

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, she recalled that her sister advised her to apply caution with her commentary of the election at the time. Henshaw said that she gave her sister the combination of her safe and control of her bank account if something happened to her.

"I remember during the election my sister was saying, 'Be careful.' I told her that God is the only one that can take my life if he says let it go. That means I've done my bit and I will go. I told her this is the combination to the safe, your name is in the bank as my next of kin. Yeah, I told my sister that. She had signed some documents in case anything happened. I told her to please take care of my daughter," she began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2023, Henshaw was part of the noticeably active Nigerian celebrities who used her platform to educate and mobilise the masses about the elections. She was incredibly vocal during this time across her social platforms and in person. She even called out the Electoral Commission on their flaws, and at a point recieved backlash for her stance.

The Chief Daddy actress said that she can't live a life where she can't speak up about the issues she cares about and truth to power.

"Because what is this life?" she continued. "People have died for less so it is better to speak your mind and live your truth than you be silent. I won't say that silence is cowardly, but if God has given you the courage and strength dedicate my life to always speaking the truth."

The actress also revealed that her involvement in activism and speaking truth to power stems from her history in an abusive relationship. "I've been through domestic violence. My involvement in it is personal," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I dedicate my life to it, to always speaking the truth. And I pray that money will never ever be my lord and master. It will always serve me. You can't buy me with money. I want to be able to open my mouth and speak to you," she added.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy says he's not part of 'Afrobeats Big 3'

Burna Boy says he's not part of 'Afrobeats Big 3'

Toyin Abraham's latest title 'Malaika' heads to the UK cinemas

Toyin Abraham's latest title 'Malaika' heads to the UK cinemas

Kate Henshaw reveals she feared for her life during the 2023 elections

Kate Henshaw reveals she feared for her life during the 2023 elections

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

No missing his Popeye arms - Kunle Remi’s wife Tiwi on meeting the actor

No missing his Popeye arms - Kunle Remi’s wife Tiwi on meeting the actor

Pheelz's 'Finesse' receives RIAA platinum plaque

Pheelz's 'Finesse' receives RIAA platinum plaque

These 8 Nollywood titles are coming to streaming this January

These 8 Nollywood titles are coming to streaming this January

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Johnny Drille and his wife have welcomed their little miracle [Instagram/Rimounne]

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Funke Akindele had the perfect response [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Ireti Doyle studied Mass communication, as well as Theatre Arts[Channels]

Ireti Doyle was too embarrassed to tell people that she wanted to act

Chioma Goodhairhas An interesting spiritual gift [Instagram/Chiomagoodhair]

I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair