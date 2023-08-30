ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

John Dumelo to bury mother October 7

Selorm Tali

The remains of actor John Dumelo's mother, Mrs Veronica Ama Ampoma Dumelo will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 7 after the funeral service.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, a one-week observation was held to her memory at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabaraka in Accra.

Recommended articles

The program was attended by several showbiz personalities, friends, and family. Among them were Yvonne Nelson, Bola Ray, and Soraya Mensah.

Madam Veronica died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at age 71.

The Ghanaian actor took to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of Antionette Dumelo, his mother. According to the actor, his beloved mother died yesterday, 15th August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Dumelo's mother was a retired customs officer. The cause of her death is not yet known.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

John Dumelo to bury mother October 7

John Dumelo to bury mother October 7

It's like being in a zoo - Tems on dealing with fame

It's like being in a zoo - Tems on dealing with fame

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

How Celine Dion sparked Tems' love for music

I thought it was COVID - Kiddwaya narrates near-death experience from 2020

I thought it was COVID - Kiddwaya narrates near-death experience from 2020

Nigerians can watch any film for ₦‎1k in cinemas this Saturday

Nigerians can watch any film for ₦‎1k in cinemas this Saturday

Here's how lovebirds Abdulateef Adedimeji and Bimpe solve their conflicts

Here's how lovebirds Abdulateef Adedimeji and Bimpe solve their conflicts

It’s a lot better than this – Burna Boy defends Ghana jollof on the international front

It’s a lot better than this – Burna Boy defends Ghana jollof on the international front

I'm not shipping, I'm focused this season - Ike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I'm not shipping, I'm focused this season - Ike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Portable set to take street music across US on American tour

Portable set to take street music across US on American tour

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

Chinedu Ikedieze clears the air about his education because people think he's uneducated.

People think I'm uneducated because of the roles I play - Chinedu Ikedieze

Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia thanks everyone for their words of comfort

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest