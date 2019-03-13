New photos and pieces of evidence has emerged which shows that Johnny Depp was violently assaulted by former partner, Amber Heard.

In the new chilling photos and evidence released, you'd see photos of a bruised Johnny Depp. More disturbing is a photo of the 'Pirates Of The Carribean' star's finger chopped off by Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp however, is suing Amber Heard for $50M for defamation of character. The case has shown that Amber Heard has in fact admitted to the abuse while being under oath.

Johnny Depp also submitted 87 surveillance camera videos to the court, 17 depositions of witnesses (which includes police officers), and of course, the previous images. Prior to this latest development, the industry had 'canceled' Johnny Depp for assaulting Amber Heard.

Since this new information broke, a number of people have retracted their statements and are standing by the movie star.

Amber Heard was previously arrested for domestic abuse against her partner Taysa Van Ree, before Johnny Depp. With her claims of abuse against Depp, she proceeded to use the #MeToo movement to lift her career and slander Johnny Depp, ensuring he was silenced in the industry.

Domestic abuse among celebrity couples isn't so rare as we've had cases where these guys end up on social media sharing gory details of their abusive relationships. Back home in Nigeria, we can still recall when the news of the marriage between Juliet Mgborukwe and Chima Ojukwu broke the Internet.

Juliet Mgborukwe set to divorce husband over alleged domestic violence

Earlier in 2018, Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe announced that she was set to divorce her husband over alleged domestic violence. The former SoundCity presenter made this known on her Instagram page where she shared photos of injuries she sustained from the abuse she suffered in the hands of her husband, Chima Ojukwu.

"Things sometimes are not always what they appear to be. For Chima and his people spreading fake stories, please move on, I have moved on with my life already. I choose not to talk about my personal life, that chapter of my life has been closed the day I walked with my kids months ago and it remains closed forever.

"My kids and I are in a happy place, and that is all that counts; I will appreciate if Y’all can please respect that as well as we have little kids involved and we are focused on raising our kids right. Thank Y’all for your Love, concern, and understanding, I appreciate Sorry had to take down the first post, couldn’t stand looking at me Blood," she captioned the photo.

Her estranged husband, Chima Ojukwu in his defense revealed that the former TV girl and actress was cheating on him while they were still married.