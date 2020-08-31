Hollywood actress, Emma Roberts is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend and actor, Garrett Hedlund.

In a series of photos shared via her Instagram page on Monday, August 31, 2020, the actress displayed her belly bump with her boyfriend by her side.

"Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙," she captioned the photos.

The 29-year-old actress previously dated actor Evan Peters for years until they called it quits earlier in 2020.

Roberts is an American actress and singer who gained prominence for her lead role as Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon television series Unfabulous.