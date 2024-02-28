ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Kola Oyewo reveals how his enlarged prostate rendered him impotent

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actor now urinates through a bypass created in his urinary tract by doctors.

Veteran actor Kola Oyewo also revealed that one of his surgeries was near fatal [Tribunenewspapers]
Veteran actor Kola Oyewo also revealed that one of his surgeries was near fatal [Tribunenewspapers]

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with fellow actor and media personality, Kunle Afod, the veteran recounted the story of how he discovered that he had an enlarged prostate back in July 2019. At the time, the tell-tale sign that something was wrong was his inability to urinate normally, so he visited a doctor.

He began, “It’s not a small thing. I have an enlarged prostate, I used to do everything, and as you all know, until July 2019, I started finding it hard to urinate. I went to the hospital, I was given drugs and later went for a test, and I was told my prostate gland is about to block. My doctor instructed me to go to his main hospital, where an attempt was made to insert something into my penis, but it was unsuccessful."

He recounted the emotional moment when he informed his wife, who has been battling a stroke since 2017, about his diagnosis and the impending surgeries. The actor stated that she broke down in tears due to her fear and he reassured her despite his own uncertainty of how the surgeries would go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor highlighted the medical procedures he underwent; one to assist with urination and the second which rendered him impotent.

"An incision was made on my stomach, and a device was inserted to assist with urination. I was informed it was necessary to prevent immediate death. I was also recommended for another surgery to cease my sexual function. I consented, as I no longer required it, and my children were adults with their own families," Oyewo narrated.

He continued, “Subsequently, I underwent the surgery with two of my children present. Afterwards, I was advised to undergo another X-ray at the teaching hospital, which nearly proved fatal. "

Oyewo expressed regret over undergoing the surgery which made it impossible for him to urinate naturally. He said, "Had I known I would lose the ability to urinate normally through my penis, I would not have proceeded with the surgery."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that actress, Foluke Daramola, was aware of his health issues, adding that he had requested that she keep his ailment under wraps.

Smiling, Oyewo emphasised on his significant improvement, announcing that he has resumed working on movie sets.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Kola Oyewo reveals how his enlarged prostate rendered him impotent

Actor Kola Oyewo reveals how his enlarged prostate rendered him impotent

Fireboy talks about creating Afro-Life to add depth & soul to Afrobeats

Fireboy talks about creating Afro-Life to add depth & soul to Afrobeats

Gospel musician Moses Bliss ties the knot with Ghanaian fiance Marie

Gospel musician Moses Bliss ties the knot with Ghanaian fiance Marie

Disney’s Lagos-based sci-fi series ‘Iwájú’ heads to its DSTV channel in April

Disney’s Lagos-based sci-fi series ‘Iwájú’ heads to its DSTV channel in April

Beyoncé's hit country song 'Texas Hold 'Em' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

Beyoncé's hit country song 'Texas Hold 'Em' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

The recap of ‘Aníkúlápó’ you need ahead of the new TV series sequel in March

The recap of ‘Aníkúlápó’ you need ahead of the new TV series sequel in March

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

Teen drama series 'School of Hearts' commences filming in Lagos

Teen drama series 'School of Hearts' commences filming in Lagos

Timi Dakolo says everyone should experience pain that purifies the soul

Timi Dakolo says everyone should experience pain that purifies the soul

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beyonce [ESSENCE MAGAZINE]

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Wendy Williams Is Leaving Her Sober House

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award