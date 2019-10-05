Comrade Ezekiel Kodinga, the state NUT chairman gave this commendation in his address on Saturday in Gombe to commemorate the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day with theme: “ Young Teachers, The Future of the Profession.”

Kodinga said the declaration of State of Emergency in the education sector by the governor was an indication of his concern on the challenges in the sector.

He stated that Yahaya had embarked on conscious reforms to take the state to the next level, adding that such effort showed that the governor sees education as a tool to fast-track development in the state.

“We commend Yahaya for prioritising education. He is indeed a man of vision whose role rhymes with that of the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF),” he said.

Kodinga also lauded the conversion of the abandoned Almajiri School in Kwami to a Teacher Training Institute.

According to him, the development would ensure that the capacities of teachers are enhanced to provide the needed quality teaching in the state.

The chairman added that the introduction of some educational programmes aimed at reducing out-of-school children was also commendable and would ensure that children were taken out of the streets.

“The approach taken so far to tackle out-of-school children by the state government will impact positively especially with the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).”

He reiterated the resolve of his members to partner with the state government to take education to greater heights, adding that the state would see a renewed commitment to work from teachers.

He, however, urged government to boost the moral of primary school teachers by paying them remaining 27.5 per cent of their professional allowance.

“The union is aware of the burden that the present administration inherited but we plead for assistance toward the renovation of our Teachers House in Gombe,” he said.