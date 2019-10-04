Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly invaded Mifa, a village in Chibok Local Goverment Area of Borno State and have set many houses on fire.

A resident of the village, who spoke with TheCable said the insurgents attacked the village around 8pm and set their houses ablaze.

The source said, “They are burning houses as I speak to you, many of them arrived with motorcycles and started attacking the village.”

The source also said that the attack has caused panic in the village and neighbouring villages in Chibok, adding that many people have escaped.

“They have burnt so many houses especially because it is night and the terrain of the place.

“We don’t know of any casualty yet. The troops just arrived although the insurgents are still inside the villages,” he said.

Mifa, which is said to be eight kilometres away from Chibok town, is the last settlement which shares a border with the Sambisa forest.