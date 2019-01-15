The University of Lagos television station will from Jan. 17, broadcast local, national and international news as events unfold.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, gave the assurance at a news conference to launch the University of Lagos Television Station (UNILAG TV) and unveiling of its logo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university was issued television operational licence on Nov. 9, 2017, by the Federal Government.

According to Ogundipe, since the university pioneered campus radio broadcasting on Dec. 14, 2004, it has been dreaming of a campus television station.

“Today, we are elated to see this great dream come to full manifestation while trailing the blaze not only in Nigeria, but in the whole of West Africa,” Ogundipe said.

He said that the station would be on the platform of Star Times Digital Broadcasting Channel 184.

The vice chancellor added that the station would be among the most trusted news sources in Nigeria through impartial, creative, factual, credible, timely and innovative news reporting.

“Our team of world class professionals are all set to inject fresh ideas and energies that will take broadcasting to the next level in Nigeria.

“The UNILAG TV Channel 184 will also serve as a reference point in sports reporting, documentaries, quality entertainment as well as an instrument of educational advancement,” he said.

According to him, the television station will equally have a time belt for the university’s distance learning packages.

He explained that it would serve as an instructional facility for the university’s distance learning programme.

He said that the station would also promote the culture of the institution’s immediate communities by regularly highlighting their ideas, language, customs, folklores and social behaviours in line with the provision of the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) Code.

Ogundipe said that the television station was strategic for students of journalism, creative arts, arts, languages and some others.

Earlier, the Chairman of the UNILAG Multi-Media Venture Board, Prof. Olumuyiwa Falaiye, said that the venture was set to contribute its quota to the internally-generated revenue of the institution.

ALSO READ: Tragic story of how a 400-level UNILAG student died mysteriously

He assured the public that the television station would be professionally guided by the NBC code.

According to him, the transmission, to begin on Jan. 17, will only be received within Lagos State at the moment.

He added that the venture would embark on aggressive staff training for greater efficiency.

“With all of our state-of-the art equipment in our studio, we are set to become an active player in the media industry,” he said.