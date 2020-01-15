Mr Kabir Yar’adua, TRCN Coordinator in the state disclosed this at a send-off held for him following his retirement from service haven attained 35 years and 60 years in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Yar’adua told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 41,230 teachers were registered as at 2014 when he assumed office as the coordinator.

He said that so far, he had been able to increase the number of registered teachers to 60,122 from 2014 to date.

The coordinator attributed the achievements to the support of staff of the council and the good working relationship he was able to build with the Kaduna state government.

“I was also able to build a good working relationship with the state Ministry of Education, Universal Basic Education Board and other tertiary institutions in the state in ensuring teachers professional development.

“I equally had a good support of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in ensuring that teachers write the TRCN Professional Qualifying Examination to be certified as professional teachers.

“I am so happy that I was able to build good working relationship with relevant stakeholders in the education sector and boost revenue generation of the office over the years,” he said.

According to him, I am equally glad that I have been able to instill discipline, hard work and dedication to duty in all the staff that worked under my supervision.

Yar’adua advised all unregistered teachers to register with the council and obtain licence to teach in schools to avoid being thrown out of the system.

He recalled that the Federal Government gave Dec. 31, 2019 deadline for quacks and all unregistered teachers to either do the needful or be thrown out.

According to him, a committee has been set up to that effect and will soon be going round schools to enforce compliance.

Also speaking, Mrs Esther Natsa, the Chief Education Officer, TRCN Kaduna, described Yar’adua as a “father” who applauds good work, rebuke and correct when necessary.

“He taught us to be efficient and effective, hard working and committed to our job.

“I will miss his enthusiasm in relation to work. His jokes and his resolute to always do the right thing,” Natsa said.

Nafisa Abas, the officer in charge of Planning said “today is very emotional for us, because Yar’adua has been a father, a mentor and a teacher to all of us.

“He will be greatly missed, especially his work ethics.

“He is a very serious person when it comes to work and he always says, don’t work for people, do it for the system so that you will always do the right thing”, she said.