This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The statement said that the three persons were arrested at Government Day Secondary School, Otte, Kwara, during the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO).

It disclosed that the commission received an intelligence report that the school management and supervisors of the centre were extorting money from students writing the examination in order to assist them.

The statement said the secret was revealed when an operative of the commission dressed casually on Dec. 6 pretended to be a passerby and came to the school.

It said an iPad containing answers to all the questions was recovered from the culprits, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court