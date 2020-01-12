This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi.

NAN reports that secondary school final year students had been instructed by the state examination board to pay the sum of N6,500 as mock registration fees instead of the N4,500 previously paid by them.

“No candidate for the MOCK examination in the state should be asked to pay the new fees of N6,500”, Ortom warned.

The governor further directed the State Ministry of Education to ensure that school principals strictly complied with the directive and did not impose arbitrary levies on the candidates.

He reassured the people that his administration would continue to place priority on the education of the Benue child.