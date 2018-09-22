UK-based Nigerian student donates 350 textbooks to pupils

news

A Nigerian student studying at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, Tolulope Ogunremi, has reportedly donated 350 Mathematics textbooks to students of the Community High School, Ajara in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Punch, Ogunremi who is a 300-level Mathematics and Computer Science also promised to pay the tuition fees of five outstanding JSS3 pupils.

She said, “I am here because I felt the need to empower pupils by providing relevant resources. Better knowledge of Mathematics will never be a waste. I hope that the donation of these textbooks will inspire you all to do better in your studies, especially in Mathematics.

“I am passionate about empowering young people of African descent to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. I will also launch Project Hezi soon. The project is about improving the state of education in Nigeria. The word ‘Hezi’ Basque means to educate and I am setting out to improve the state of education in Nigeria.”

Why Ogunremi donated the books

Speaking during the presentation of the book, the donor’s father, Mr Taiwo Ogunremi, said initiated the move after she visited the country and assessed some secondary school pupils, Punch reports.

ALSO READ: 55 free online courses for Computer Science students and graduates

Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Ibironke Fatoki, who was also present at the presentation reportedly thanked the donor and her father for coming to the aid of the students.