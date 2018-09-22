Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

UK-based Nigerian student donates 350 textbooks to pupils

In Ibadan UK-based Nigerian student donates 350 textbooks, promises to pay school fees of 5 students

Ogunremi said she initiated the move because she felt the need to empower pupils.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UK-based Nigerian student donates 350 textbooks, promises to pay school fees of 5 students play

Illustrative Photos: Pupils of Community High School, Ajara in Ibadan, Oyo State receive Mathematics textbooks from Tolulope Ogunremi, A Nigerian student in the United Kingdom.

(Student)

A Nigerian student studying at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, Tolulope Ogunremi, has reportedly donated 350 Mathematics textbooks to students of the Community High School, Ajara in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Punch, Ogunremi who is a 300-level Mathematics and Computer Science also promised to pay the tuition fees of five outstanding JSS3 pupils.

She said, “I am here because I felt the need to empower pupils by providing relevant resources. Better knowledge of Mathematics will never be a waste. I hope that the donation of these textbooks will inspire you all to do better in your studies, especially in Mathematics.

UK-based Nigerian student donates 350 textbooks, promises to pay school fees of 5 students play

Textbooks for secondary school students

(Times Higher Education)

 

“I am passionate about empowering young people of African descent to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. I will also launch Project Hezi soon. The project is about improving the state of education in Nigeria. The word ‘Hezi’ Basque means to educate and I am setting out to improve the state of education in Nigeria.”

Why Ogunremi  donated the books

Speaking during the presentation of the book, the donor’s father, Mr Taiwo Ogunremi, said initiated the move after she visited the country and assessed some secondary school pupils, Punch reports.

ALSO READ: 55 free online courses for Computer Science students and graduates

Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Ibironke Fatoki, who was also present at the presentation reportedly thanked the donor and her father for coming to the aid of the students.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 SSANU Dear Nigerian students, another nationwide strike is comingbullet
3 Naija Students How to graduate with a first class in a Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

SSANU Dear Nigerian students, another nationwide strike is coming
National Board for Technical Education 5 problems affecting state polytechnics standard according to NBTE
Emergency Savings 5 reasons you need a fund for the rainy day
Naija Students How to graduate with a first class in a Nigerian university
In Anambra Polytechnic students on emergency holiday as their campus gets flooded
In Lagos Another Hijab controversy as principal sends 5 students home
ANCOPSS High school principals cry out over students' participation in party politics

Student Pulse

Nigerian students cancels planned protest in Abuja
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS advises students to avoid election violence in Osun
AAU management says students shot at graduation party were not killed by cultists
Ambrose Alli University AAU management says students shot at graduation party were not killed by cultists
High school principals cry out over students' participation in party politics
ANCOPSS High school principals cry out over students' participation in party politics
Federal Polytechnic shut down because of flooding
In Anambra Polytechnic students on emergency holiday as their campus gets flooded
X
Advertisement