These 10 companies will give you the best of job satisfaction

news

If you're still searching for a job or looking forward to working for a company that will give you the best of job satisfaction in 2019, we have a list of companies for you to consider.

In April 2018, the number one job site in Nigeria, Jobberman in its reports compiled the list of top 100 companies job seekers and job seekers should aspire to work for in Nigeria.

The Job site ranked the companies based on job satisfaction, employee happiness, career growth prospects, work-life balance and other relevant metrics as voted for by employees and career professionals.

So, here are the top 10 companies should consider when you step up your job hunting.

1. Andela

Co-foundered by Nigeria's Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Andela is an American company that specialises in training software developers. The company launched its operation in Lagos, Nigeria in June 2014 and four years after its establishment, Andela was rated the best company in Nigeria.

2. UBA

United Bank for Africa Plc, clinched the second position in the list of best companies in Nigeria in 2018. UBA is a leading pan-African financial services group headquartered in Nigeria. It is one of Africa's best and most resilient banking Groups with operations in 20 African countries and offices in three global financial centres: London, Paris and New York.

3. Courteville

Courteville is an Information and Technology Company based in Lagos. The company has grown to become the most respected and service focused e-business solutions provider in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

4. Union Bank

The fourth best company in Nigeria is the 101-year-old Bank. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, commonly known as Union Bank of Nigeria, is a commercial bank in Nigeria. The bank has been operating in Nigeria since 1917.

5. Access Bank

Another Nigerian bank makes the list of the top companies in the country. Access Bank is a multinational commercial bank, owned by Access Bank Group.

6. MTN

MTN Group Limited, formerly M-Cell, is a South Africa-based multinational mobile telecommunications company, operating in many African, European and Asian countries. Its head office is in Johannesburg.

7. Guinness Nigeria

Guinness Nigeria, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc of the United Kingdom, was incorporated in 1962 with the building of a brewery in Ikeja, the heart of Lagos. The brewery was the first Guinness operation outside Ireland and Great Britain.

8. KPMG

KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services.

9. PricewaterhouseCoopers

Popularly known as PWC, PricewaterhouseCoopers is a multinational professional services network headquartered in London, United Kingdom. PwC ranks as the second largest professional services firm in the world

10. Dangote

Dangote is an indigenous company owned by the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.