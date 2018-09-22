Students threaten JAMB Registrar to resign or reduce UTME fee

news

The National Association of Polytechnic Students has asked the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof Ishaq Oloyede to reduce UTME registration fee or resign in three days.

The Polytechnic students body said they will shut down all JAMB offices across the country if the exam body fails to comply.

The threat is contained in a statement signed by the Senate President of its association Adekanbi Sunday.

The statement says Polytechnic students in Nigeria have passed a vote of no confidence on the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede for extortion of Nigeria students via JAMB regularisation and other exorbitant charges.

The statement reads in part:

This is an attempt to sabotage the effort of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari.

‘In a delicate time like this when the federal government is doing everything possible to stabilize education in Nigeria, JAMB registrar as seen the avenue to extort Nigerian students by turning JAMB into a money-making venture.

On this note, the Senate arm unanimously requests for the resignation of Professor Ishaq Oloyede within the next three working days or face the wrath of the Nigerian students through mass action and total shut down of all JAMB offices on the 21st September 2018.

But JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede has said the Board described the has dismissed the call for the reduction of UTME fee, saying it is a baseless agitation.

Oloyede while addressing journalists after a computer-based promotion exam for JAMB’s staff in Abuja on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, said the agency’s fee is one of the lowest in the world.

The Registrar wondered why some people want JAMB to reduce UTME fee when it exam body does not charge as much as the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).