Following the killing of some students who were celebrating their graduation in Edo state, the management of Ambrose Alli University has denied that the killing was cult-related.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, a fight reportedly broke out between two men at a bar where the students were celebrating their graduation.

One of the men according to reports was suspected to be a cult member.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Edward Aihevba while reacting to the incident said one of the men claimed that his shirt was torn during the brawl and left the scene angrily only to return later with a group of armed men who opened fire, killing five persons.

But contrary to media reports that 10 medical students of Ambrose Alli University were killed by cultists while celebrating their graduation, the university management has reacted saying their death was not cult-related.

Aihevba according to Punch said “the erroneous reports had it that some graduating students of the Ambrose Alli University, some said 12, 10 or six, were shot by cultists at a graduation party on campus. This was an incident that really happened in Ekpoma, among a group of friends in a bar.

“It happened far away from the campus. Because it was not on the campus, the police are the ones to investigate. We were not at the spot, so we rely on what the police saw and what their investigation confirmed.”

Meanwhile, a corps member, identified as Ugwi Mary Martha who was said to be serving in Niger state has been confirmed to be one of the people who were shot during the fight.

Ambrose Alli University makes effort to discourage cultism

Recall that in May, 2018, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo and the students of the University participated in a 10km Okpekpe Road Race to discourage students from cultism.

The VC said he was encouraged to participate in the race to draw attention to the evil of cultism.