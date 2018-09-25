news

Following the killings of some students of the Ambrose Alli University, who were reportedly celebrating their graduation by unknown gunmen, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State reportedly described the institution as the den of cultists.

According to Punch, the Police Commision was quoted to have said, “Ambrose Alli University, I must admit, is a den of cultists. The killing was as a result of a fight between rival cult groups. We are determined to get to the heart of the matter and check the rising wave of cultism at the school and other tertiary institutions in the state. We cannot tolerate the situation.”

However, the University has reacted to the statement attributed to the CP describing it as an incautious remark over the gruesome killing of five students of the institution.

The university also described the statement as false and insubstantial while the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, according to Punch wondered why the police would link the attack to the university.

The VC said, “that (CP’s remark) is an unguarded statement. What facts does he have on ground? For a very long time now, there have been no known cult activities in AAU. So, how did it become a den of cultists? Two people had a quarrel in town and, in the process, one of them shot some people in town, in a restaurant and during a party. How does that make it (university) a den of cultists?

“Does that make sense? If an incident happened in Benin and a student was shot, would you say that the University of Benin is a den of cultists? The incident (killings) happened very far away from the campus and while it was happening, we had an international conference taking place in AAU. We never had any issue with anybody.”

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in AAU, Dr Monday Igbafen, also kicked against the remark saying it is an unguarded statement.

Igbafen said, “this is still the unguarded statement some of us talk about. It is unguarded because we expect that if he (CP) knew that this place (AAU) is a den of cultists, what have they (police) been able to do? Do they want to wait until they kill all of us here? Theirs is to sit down in Benin and say it (AAU) is a den of cultists.”

“We do not think that is a fair statement to come from somebody who is occupying an office in one of the security agencies in this country. Nobody is saying there are no cultists but he should go an weight the description, ‘den of cultists,’ very well.''

However, the CP accused the VC of saying the truth. He added that there were statistics to prove the position of the police on the prevalence of cultism in the university.

“I can produce the statistics of cultists arrested from his end, who were processed through the courts. We have the records. I hereby challenge him to an open debate. I will come up with the statistics of cultists and cultism in the university.” the CP said.