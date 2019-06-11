The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the attackers, who invaded the school Sunday night, also left another student with gun shot wounds.

“It is a very shocking incident; very devastating. Everyone here is shocked by this inexplicable attack,” Izam told NAN on Monday in Bokkos.

“The university community is deeply touched by this act of man’s inhumanity to man. We sincerely extend our deepest sympathy to the parents of the deceased,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor appealed for cooperation and collaboration with personnel of the military Special Task Force that had been invited to review the situation and identify the perpetrators of the crime.

“We must support the military personnel deployed to track down the killers. We do not want this incident to repeat itself,” Izam said.

NAN reports that the unidentified gunmen had killed one Sheni Kimati, a 25-year-old 200 level student of the Department of Geography

According to Mr Terna Tyopev, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, the gunmen hit the school “at about 11 p.m. on Sunday”.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill 200-level Plateau University student

“Kimati, who was shot by the attackers, was later confirmed dead at the Cottage Hospital, Bokkos,” Tyopev had told NAN on Monday.

Tyopev said that no suspect had yet been arrested in connection with the attack, and called on those with useful information to avail it to the security agencies.

The spokesman said that students of the institution had staged a protest on Monday morning to express their displeasure over the incident, adding, however, that personnel of the command were able to restore normalcy to the university community.