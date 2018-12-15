Pulse.ng logo
NCC promises to boost innovations in Nigerian Universities

NCC promises to direct funds to boost innovations in Nigerian Universities

NCC says Nigerian Universities are already making progress in Information and Communication Technology research and development.

7 interesting facts to know about UI as the institution turns 70 play

The University of Ibadan is the oldest university in Nigeria.

(Guardian)

The  Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has reportedly promised to start directing fund to encourage innovations in Nigerian Universities in order to boost research and development in the institutions.

The Commission said Nigerian universities were making progress in Information and Communication Technology research and development.

The executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta said this in Benin, Edo state at a roundtable with the Academia, Industry and other stakeholders in the South-South, Guardian reports.

Danbatta NCC play

Umar Garba Danbatta says the NCC would bridge the communication access gap in four years using rural technology solution.

(Twitter/NCC)

 

Prof. Danbatta according to the Guardian said the Commission would make a commitment to the success of the industry and also facilitate the contributions from academia as well as ensure sustainability and economic growth.

He said, “the telecom industry has grown for the past 17 years and there is still room for further growth.

“We want to stimulate research using the academia. We will look at those growth opportunities. This is more like opening an avenue for collaborative effort geared towards research that could grow the industry to the next level.

“This is the first self step towards identifying those research topic and find a costing on what is required.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Prof Faraday Orhumwense, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) said the academia was ready to transform Nigeria to an industrial state.

Orhumwense who was represented by the Deputy VC, Administration, Prof. Jacob Ehiorobo, also said the NCC has set the pace for the industry and the gown to collaborate.

