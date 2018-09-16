news

The National Association of Nigerian Students has slammed incumbent governors' plans to impose their successors.

The students in a statement made available in Abeokuta, Ogun state signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Azeez, advised political parties in the country to give room for internal democracy.

The statement reads in part, “without internal democracy, the chances and future of the ideologically equipped Nigerian youths and students, aspiring under such a political party would be hindered.”

“NANS leadership, after monitoring with keen interest, the style of leadership in some political parties, some governors have obviously taken over the affairs of the party from the party members and the party leadership .

“They are solely taking decision of who and who succeeds and those that emerge as flag bearers of their respective parties