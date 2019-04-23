She told the gathering of youths on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the 2019 World Reading Day in Ado Ekiti, that sustainable growth and development can only be achieved through adequate and continuous pursuit of knowledge.

Fayemi, in other words decried the carelessness of youths towards reading which had negatively impacted Nigeria's development process.

Youths now give importance to silliness, instead of engaging in activities capable of sharpening their intelligence and sense reasoning through reading.

The wife of Ekiti Governor claimed that the present administration will soon embark on building of public library to support quality education in the state.

On sexual abuse, Fayemi advocated for the consolidation of sex education into the school curriculum nationwide, noting that this would open up children knowledge on sex and asa result, prevent abuse.

She explained that one of the major challenges Nigerian parents and children are facing was the shame and the secretiveness in discussing sex matters and efforts should be geared towards sensitising children on sex education at various ages.