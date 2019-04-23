The Lagos State government has announced that some roads in the state will be cordoned off for the one-day visit of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The president will pay a one-day visit to the state to commission a number of state projects including the rehabilitated 10-lane Oshodi - Muritala Muhammed International Airport Road, and the 170-bed 'Ayinke House' (Maternity Hospital) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Others are the Lagos State Theatre at Oregun, Ikeja, new 820 Mass Transit Buses, and the multi-level Oshodi Transport Interchange along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

According to an official statement released by the Lagos State government on Tuesday, April 23, traffic diversion on some major roads will be made as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free movement.

With Buhari's visit set to hold between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Wednesday, traffic will be diverted along routes including Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport to LASUTH Under Bridge), Kodesoh Road, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, and Ikorodu Road (between Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange).

Others are Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange), and International Airport Road through the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and back to Obafemi Awolowo Way.

The State Ministry of Transportation disclosed that the roads will only be cordoned when necessary.

"Obafemi Awolowo Way and portions of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony shall be closed to traffic on three (3) occasions within the specified period as they are central to the President's itinerary," the statement read.

The Lagos State government advised motorists to avoid the listed roads where necessary and make use of alternative routes of their choice.

The government also appealed to motorists to be patient and cooperate with traffic managers, enforcement and security agents that will be positioned at all strategic intersections to allow orderly vehicular movement.