The Government of Kaduna State has declared free education for all female students in Public Secondary Schools in the state.

The initiative according to the State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufail, is aimed at getting rid of the hindrances to girl-child education.

El-Rufai announced the new education policy on Twitter on Monday, September 24, 2018.

He wrote: the Kaduna State Government has declared free education for all female students in Public Secondary Schools in Kaduna state. This is aimed at getting rid of the hindrances to girl-child education. The free Basic Education Policy in the state for every child remains.

However, Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the policy as many argued that free education shouldn't be gender-based.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the policy

There are other tweeter users who praised the governor for the initiative.