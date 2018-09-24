Pulse.ng logo
El-Rufai declares free education for female students in pubic school

Free Education No more tuition for female students in Kaduna secondary schools

The governor says the free education for female students in the state is meant to rid of the hindrances to girl-child education.

play

The Government of Kaduna State has declared free education for all female   students in Public Secondary Schools in the state.

The initiative according to the State Governor, Mallam Nasir  El-Rufail,  is aimed at getting rid of the hindrances to girl-child education.

El-Rufai orders free education for girls in Kaduna schools play

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@MusadiqZ)

 

El-Rufai announced the new education policy on Twitter on Monday, September 24, 2018.

 

He wrote: the Kaduna State Government has declared free education for all female students in Public Secondary Schools in Kaduna state. This is aimed at getting rid of the hindrances to girl-child education. The free Basic Education Policy in the state for every child remains.

However, Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the policy as many argued that free education shouldn't be gender-based.

ALSO READ: Dear Nigerian students, another nationwide strike is coming

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the policy

There are other tweeter users who praised the governor for the initiative.

 

