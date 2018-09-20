Dear Nigerian students, another nationwide strike is coming

news

Shutting down universities due to workers or lecturers' strike is not new to Nigerian students anymore. The unfulfilled agreement between the government and university unions has made it an annual ritual.

The 2018 edition of the union's industrial action is already looming and students are expected to be ready for the upcoming nationwide strike.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has warned the Federal Government to implement the new minimum wage or face its wrath.

The union at its 34th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at Delta State University reportedly accused the government of not being sincere with its negotiation team.

In a communique signed by the union's National President, Samson Ugwoke and National Public Relations Officer, Abdussobur Salaa said the new minimum wage is becoming protracted.

The statement reads:

“NEC in session noted that the negotiations on the new national minimum wage are becoming unnecessarily protracted.

“NEC observed that the Federal Government appears not to be sincere about the negotiations and that the decision of the Federal Government side, to postpone the meeting of the Committee sine die, on the grounds of further consultations, is flimsy.

“SSANU, therefore, joins the Nigeria Labour Congress to call on the Federal Government to face the serious business of reviewing the national minimum wage lest it incurs the wrath of the Nigerian workers and their millions of dependents who have been long-suffering and patient.

“Nigerian workers should not be pushed to the wall, as the implication of this could have dire consequences on governance.”

Recall that on, Monday, August 14, 2017, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU declared a nationwide strike over the failure of the federal government to implement the 2009 agreement.

After one month, the union called off the strike on Monday, September 18, 2018.