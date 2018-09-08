Pulse.ng logo
Ekiti extends long term holidays for primary, secondary schools

This is contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Jide Egunjobi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ado Ekiti.

Government extends long term holidays for primary, secondary schools

Ekiti State Government on Saturday announced  extention of the current long term holidays for students in public and private primary and secondary schools.

The commisioner said all schools would now resume on Sept. 24, as against Sept. 14 earlier resumption date.

According to the commissioner, the extension of the holidays has become necessary to allow the various schools conduct interviews for fresh students across the state.

Besides, he said the extension would also allow for consolidation of the school system before resumption of pupils  and students.

Consequently, all parents, guardians and other stakeholders in the education sector are urged  to take note of the extension and disseminate the information appropriately.

The commissioner  implored teachers and workers in various schools to brace up  for better service delivery as they awaited the new resumption day.

