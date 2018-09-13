Claims suggest CU registrar resigns amid allegation

news

Following the allegation of wrongful expulsion by a Covenant University student against the university management, there have been claims that the school registrar has resigned.

The Registrar was said to have resigned after the Emmanuel Adooh who reportedly sued the institution for wrongfully expelling him accused the registrar of having affairs with female students.

The allegation went viral and many people called the faith-based institution out on social media.

However, the university management has not released any statement to react to the wrongful expulsion allegation.

Pulse also reached out to the Registrar via email and telephone to confirm the authenticity of the report about his resignation, but the Registrar didn't respond to the mail and the calls.

Meanwhile, a graduate of the institution who shared his thought about the development on Twitter tweeted that the Registrar has not resigned.

Recall that Emmanuel Adooh took to his Instagram on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, to explain how he dragged Covenant University to court for framing him up for expulsion and won the case.

His claims about the institution and its staff members however caused reactions on social media, but the student later deleted his Instagram post as screenshots of the post went viral.