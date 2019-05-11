Sir Gabriel made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, on the sideline of the university’s 20th Anniversary which held at the Main Auditorium of Igbinedion University on Friday.

“Today is a uniquely, nostalgic day for me. Our celebration presents a pleasant platform for me to remember key industry players that sowed the seed of faith and believed in my vision twenty years ago”.

“I recall with nostalgia the challenges I faced in getting approval for the commencement of the first private university in the country in 1999”.

“It is very true that God almighty raises men at critical moments of history”.

“Igbinedion University Okada is my brain child and vision, but His Excellency Gen Absulsalami Abubakar who is our chairman today gave us our trail blazing position as the premier university in Nigeria”.

“He believed in our dream and approved our request of a private university”,he said.

“I am particularly grateful to God Almighty, when we started in 1999 and see where we are today”.

“The approval for the establishment of the University in 1999 gave employment opportunities and also admission opportunities”,he said.

Deputy Chancellor, Igbinedion University and former Governor of Edo, Chief Lucky Igbinedion who addressed the audience at the institution’s 20th Anniversary in Okada, Edo State said the University is committed to academic excellence.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Lawrence Ezemonye said Igbinedion University has blazed an innovative path in higher education in the last 20 years.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki described the University as the pace setter of private universities in the country.

Obaseki was represented by his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki extolled the sterling qualities of the chancellor of the institution, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion adding that without his pursuit for private university establishment, there would be no private universities in the country.

The 20th Anniversary of Igbinedion University witnessed the presence of various heads of higher institutions including, Vice Chancellor of University of Medical Science Ondo State, Prof. Friday Okonofua and Representatives of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Delta State Polytechnic, Auchi Polytechnic and Benson Idahosa University (BIU).