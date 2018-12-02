news

Following the Federal Government's directive to Vice Chancellors to enforce no-work-no-pay policy, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr. Deji Omole has described the government as shameless.

Omole the Federal Government is owing lecturers seven years of unpaid earned academic allowances and still want them to continue working for free while the Presidency and the National Assembly feed fat on the wealth of the nation.

The ASUU Chairman said this in a memo while reacting to the Federal Government's directive to the Vice Chancellors.

Recall that on Saturday, December 1, 2018, Pulse reported that the government directed vice-chancellors to enforce “no-work-no-pay” rule on the striking lecturers.

According to Premium Times, the directive to implement the “no work, no pay” policy was sent to the universities in a memo sent by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) to university vice-chancellors.

The memo reads, “In view of the current Industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the federal government has directed that there shall be no payment of any form of salaries and allowances to the staff on strike in federal and inter-varsity centers.

“Consequently, I am to direct Vice-Chancellors to apply the “No-work-no-pay” rule. However, Universities and inter-varsity centers are to pay salaries and allowances to Non-teaching staff.

“All Vice Chancellors and Directors of centers should note that the salaries to staff on strike from whatever source of funds shall be viewed as a violation of extant rules and directive of the federal government of Nigeria.”

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the Academic Staff Union declared an indefinite, nationwide strike over non-implementation of previous agreements by the federal government.