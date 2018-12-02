5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers

news

Now that the management of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced that registration for the 2019 UTME would begin this December , you've really got to scale up your preparations for the exam.

Many candidates had to sit for this exam more than once before they eventually passed it. However, if you follow these rules, you'll never have to write another.

1. Set a goal

Set a target for yourself, one definitely higher than the cut-off mark of the schools of your choice. To make it more thorough, look at the four subjects you're taking.

Write down what you want to get in each subject. So lets say you want a 60 in English, 50 in Mathematics, 65 in Physics, and a 70 in Chemistry. When you break it down this way, you get an idea of your weak subjects and your strong subjects, and of course, it can help you prepare adequately.

2. Study, study and study

Look, you can't over-prepare for these exams. Read everything you find. Read as much as possible. And of course, start reading as early as possible too.

3. Make sure you've gone through at least the last 10 years past questions

Now, don't just read volume, find structure in your reading. For example, old questions tend to pop up in JAMB in the past few years. You should study past questions, not just to understand how the questions are asked, but to possibly get bonuses on repeated questions. Every mark counts, really.

4. Do a speed test

Now, take one year's worth of questions. Time yourself. Don't take any breaks. Take a mock exam. Now, don't take any breaks you'd normally not take if you were in the exam hall. See how long it took you to finish. If you finish on time, good. If you don't, practice more till you can do it in good time.

5. Get enough rest before your paper

I know this is hard. I know you probably want to read and study and study and study. But really, if you've studied enough, which you should have, then you should be getting enough sleep a day before your exams. Sleep well, early, so you can wake up sharp and ready to smash.

I wish you all the best in your exam.