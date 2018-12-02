Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers

5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers

As JAMB announces date for the 2019 UTME registration, follow these tips to guide your preparation for the exam.

  • Published:
10 things every candidate should know about JAMB mock exam play (UTME candidates at Compute Based Centre in Abuja)

Now that the management of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced that registration for the 2019 UTME would begin this December, you've really got to scale up your preparations for the exam.

Many candidates had to sit for this exam more than once before they eventually passed it. However, if you follow these rules, you'll never have to write another.

1. Set a goal

How to prepare for 2019 UTME play

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

(PM news)
 

Set a target for yourself, one definitely higher than the cut-off mark of the schools of your choice. To make it more thorough, look at the four subjects you're taking.

Write down what you want to get in each subject. So lets say you want a 60 in English, 50 in Mathematics, 65 in Physics, and a 70 in Chemistry. When you break it down this way, you get an idea of your weak subjects and your strong subjects, and of course, it can help you prepare adequately.

2. Study, study and study

5 most underrated courses in Nigerian Universities play

Students studying in the library

(Naijaloaded)
 

Look, you can't over-prepare for these exams. Read everything you find. Read as much as possible. And of course, start reading as early as possible too.

3. Make sure you've gone through at least the last 10 years past questions

Now, don't just read volume, find structure in your reading. For example, old questions tend to pop up in JAMB in the past few years. You should study past questions, not just to understand how the questions are asked, but to possibly get bonuses on repeated questions. Every mark counts, really.

4. Do a speed test

How to graduate with a first class in a Nigerian university play

Revising your studies immediately after lecturer helps you prepare for exam better.

(Scholly)
 

Now, take one year's worth of questions. Time yourself. Don't take any breaks. Take a mock exam. Now, don't take any breaks you'd normally not take if you were in the exam hall. See how long it took you to finish. If you finish on time, good. If you don't, practice more till you can do it in good time.

5. Get enough rest before your paper

I know this is hard. I know you probably want to read and study and study and study. But really, if you've studied enough, which you should have, then you should be getting enough sleep a day before your exams. Sleep well, early, so you can wake up sharp and ready to smash.

I wish you all the best in your exam.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strikebullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 2019 UTME registration to begin in Decemberbullet

Related Articles

FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strike
UNILORIN expels final year student over alleged exam malpractice
Students commend FG for reducing UTME registration fee
How to look for a job the right way
'ASUU strike may be prolonged', lecturers warn students
Why you should start your Christmas shopping now
160 pregnant and sick corps members redeployed in Osun State

Student Pulse

5 signs you need to update your CV and look for a new job
5 signs to know you're in the wrong job
3 career mistakes every job seeker should avoid in 2019
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
3 smart ways to learn new skills for free
Entrance of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.
UNILORIN expels final year student over alleged exam malpractice
X
Advertisement