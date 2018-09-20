Pulse.ng logo
Prophet T.b. Joshua of SCOAN has an important marriage advice

Prophet T.b. Joshua SCOAN leader shares an important marriage advice

In a recent Facebook post, the popular cleric encouraged his followers to consider two things before tying the knot.

Prophet T.b. Joshua of SCOAN has an important marriage advice play

Prophet T.b. Joshua shares important marriage advice

(facebook/tbjministries)

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua shares an important marriage advice online.

On September 18, 2018, the founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) took to Facebook to offer some relationship tips.

According to the popular preacher, there are two things that people must consider before tying the knot. These two things are the right time and the right person.

The SCOAN founder goes on to explain why these two things writing, "It is the right time that brings about the right person. It is not the right person that brings about the right time. If there is a mistake in these two, there will be trouble in the marriage tomorrow. The right time and the right person - that is what builds marriage. If you want to marry, wait for God's time. When it is the right time, the right person will come. If you don't wait for the right time, the marriage will not stand the test of time."

Rev Adejumo returns with relationship advice

Prophet T.B Joshua offers spiritual advice

The cleric also had some faith advice to share. On September 17, 2018, he told his followers how to honor Jesus.

His post was captioned: "How should we honor Jesus' name in our daily lives as believers? This simple sermon from T.B. Joshua provides a string of stirring truths which will surely impact your spiritual life in a memorable manner! And remember - no matter what you are going through, hold fast to your declaration of God's faithfulness!"

Watch the full sermon below.

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

