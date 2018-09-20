Prophet T.b. Joshua of SCOAN has an important marriage advice

news

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua shares an important marriage advice online.

On September 18, 2018, the founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) took to Facebook to offer some relationship tips.

According to the popular preacher, there are two things that people must consider before tying the knot. These two things are the right time and the right person.

The SCOAN founder goes on to explain why these two things writing, "It is the right time that brings about the right person. It is not the right person that brings about the right time. If there is a mistake in these two, there will be trouble in the marriage tomorrow. The right time and the right person - that is what builds marriage. If you want to marry, wait for God's time. When it is the right time, the right person will come. If you don't wait for the right time, the marriage will not stand the test of time."

ALSO READ: Rev Adejumo returns with relationship advice

Prophet T.B Joshua offers spiritual advice

The cleric also had some faith advice to share. On September 17, 2018, he told his followers how to honor Jesus.

His post was captioned: "How should we honor Jesus' name in our daily lives as believers? This simple sermon from T.B. Joshua provides a string of stirring truths which will surely impact your spiritual life in a memorable manner! And remember - no matter what you are going through, hold fast to your declaration of God's faithfulness!"

Watch the full sermon below.