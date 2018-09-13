Pulse.ng logo
How to be filled with Holy Spirit by SCOAN Prophet T.B Joshua

Prophet T.B Joshua How to be filled with the Holy Spirit, according to SCOAN founder

In a recent sermon, the popular cleric shared the secret on how to be filled with the Holy Spirit.

Want to know how to be filled with the Holy Spirit? Then you need to pay to what Prophet T.B Joshua has to say.

In a recent sermon, the founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) shared the secret on how to be filled with the Holy Spirit.

According to the popular cleric, the Bible is the key.

"If you want to live in the Spirit, keep in the Word, abide in the Word, become totally saturated with the Scripture and you will find yourself overflowing with the Spirit," he said.

Learn more about the Holy Spirit by watching the full sermon above.

ALSO READ: SCOAN founder shares the truth about the Holy Spirit

What to know the Holy Spirit

Here is what every Christian should know about the third person of the Trinity.

He is the Spirit of truth: This is seen in John 14:17 which says, "the Spirit of truth.  The world cannot accept him,  because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you."

He is a comforter: John 14:27 tells us, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled  and do not be afraid."

The Holy Spirit dwells inside born again Christians play

The Holy Spirit dwells inside born again Christians

He helps us overcome sin and temptations: Romans 8:26 says, "In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit  himself intercedes for us through wordless groans."

He comes bearing gifts: In Corinthians, Apostle Paul talks about the gifts of the Holy Spirit writing, " To one there is given through the Spirit a message of wisdom,  to another a message of knowledge  by means of the same Spirit,  to another faith  by the same Spirit, to another gifts of healing  by that one Spirit,  to another miraculous powers,  to another prophecy,  to another distinguishing between spirits,  to another speaking in different kinds of tongues,  and to still another the interpretation of tongues.  All these are the work of one and the same Spirit, and he distributes them to each one, just as he determines" (1 Cor 12: 8–11).

