Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Poju Oyemade shares major key to having a blessed life

Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular preacher shares key to having a blessed life

He made this amazing revelation in a Twitter post.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Poju Oyemade shares major key to having a blessed life play

Pastor Poju Oyemade shares major key to having a blessed life

(4search)

Pastor Poju Oyemade shares the key to having a blessed life.

On September 20, 2018, the Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos state took to Twitter to reveal what it takes to receive divine blessings.

He tells his followers that, "True life is about service. Cast your cares unto Him, unburden your prayer life of this "me me me" attitude."

Pastor Oyemade goes on to say that really communicating with God will lead to a blessing life.

In his words, "Open up yourself to real communion with God. He will show you what to do with what is in your hands and the resultant effect of that is a blessed life."

ALSO READ: How Covenant Christian Centre made me believe in modern Christianity

More sermons from Pastor Oyemade

The popular cleric's timeline is filled with loads of awesome, deep teachings.

Using the hashtag, #rulesofengagement, the Covenant Christian Centre pastor offers spiritual yet practical sermons.

On September 21, 2018, he shared a clip on service. It was captioned: "We must become channels and not containers if we will manifest the Divine nature. Service is the fundamental principle of life. Through it, God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above anything we can ask or think. #rulesofengagement"

 

The previous day, Pastor Oyemade spoke about fear and its negative impact on faith.

He captioned the post: "Take no thought for your lives. Fear of trusting God in the way He asked us to has kept us repeatedly asking Him for what He said He will freely add to us if we spend time communing with Him to know what is on His heart and execute that."

 

Fast Facts on Pastor Oyemade

He is the founder of the Covenant Christian Center, which was founded on March 30, 1994. It was consecrated by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The pastor is also the convenor of the Platform Nigeria, and host of summits like the Annual Conference "WAFBEC" and Financial and Business Seminars.

Pastor Poju is a great Bible teacher play

Pastor Poju is a great Bible teacher

(facebook/CovenantChristianCentre)

 

The Man of God is married to Mrs. Toyin Oyemade. The two just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet
2 Pastor Kumuyi How Deeper Life founder became the great man of God that...bullet
3 Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are strugglingbullet

Related Articles

Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular cleric shares thoughts on the some of the church's biggest errors
Pastor Poju Oyemade ‘There are plans to secularize the church’ — Man of God says
Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular Man of God says Nigeria needs not just prayers, but actions too
Covenant Christian Center How this church made me believe in modern Christianity
Covenant Christian Centre 3 amazing things we love about this unique church
'Poju Oyemade The Platform convener says program is not sponsored by politicians
Wedding Bells Pastor Oyemade Set To Tie The Knot Soon
RCCG Worldwide Tweet of the day
Pastor Poju Oyemade Tweet of the day
Mother’s Day 10 of our favorite Mummy G.Os

Religion

Daddy Freeze says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 
Daddy Freeze OAP says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 
Pastor Oyemade talks about church errors, Daddy Freeze reacts
Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular cleric shares thoughts on the some of the church's biggest errors
Pastor Adeboye: RCCG G.O shares the secret to defeating Satan
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O shares the secret to defeating Satan
In Europe: 'Make celibacy voluntary' - Catholic priest demands
In Europe 'Make celibacy voluntary' - Catholic priest demands
X
Advertisement