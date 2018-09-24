Pastor Poju Oyemade shares major key to having a blessed life

news

Pastor Poju Oyemade shares the key to having a blessed life.

On September 20, 2018, the Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos state took to Twitter to reveal what it takes to receive divine blessings.

He tells his followers that, "True life is about service. Cast your cares unto Him, unburden your prayer life of this "me me me" attitude."

Pastor Oyemade goes on to say that really communicating with God will lead to a blessing life.

In his words, "Open up yourself to real communion with God. He will show you what to do with what is in your hands and the resultant effect of that is a blessed life."

More sermons from Pastor Oyemade

The popular cleric's timeline is filled with loads of awesome, deep teachings.

Using the hashtag, #rulesofengagement, the Covenant Christian Centre pastor offers spiritual yet practical sermons.

On September 21, 2018, he shared a clip on service. It was captioned: "We must become channels and not containers if we will manifest the Divine nature. Service is the fundamental principle of life. Through it, God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above anything we can ask or think. #rulesofengagement"

The previous day, Pastor Oyemade spoke about fear and its negative impact on faith.

He captioned the post: "Take no thought for your lives. Fear of trusting God in the way He asked us to has kept us repeatedly asking Him for what He said He will freely add to us if we spend time communing with Him to know what is on His heart and execute that."

Fast Facts on Pastor Oyemade

He is the founder of the Covenant Christian Center, which was founded on March 30, 1994. It was consecrated by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The pastor is also the convenor of the Platform Nigeria, and host of summits like the Annual Conference "WAFBEC" and Financial and Business Seminars.