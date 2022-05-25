RADP / Pulse Nigeria

CBN breaks silence on sack of Emefiele

Authors:

Ima Elijah

... the purported sack was not true...

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Central Banks of Nigeria, CBN has debunked reports that its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recommended articles

Since Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022, the purported news of the sack of CBN Governor had been trending.

Reacting to the rumour, some social media users argued that the president may need to go through legislative processes before sacking the governor, while others have rejoiced at the unconfirmed breaking news.

But when contacted by reporters, the Head of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank, Osita Nwanisiobi, said the purported sack was not true.

Denying the report, Osita said, “I heard it just the way you got it too. As far as I am concerned, it’s a rumour, I’m not aware of any sack”

Emefiele has been entangled in legal battles since he declared interest in running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

Some stakeholders had called for his sack over his involvement in partisan politics.

Emefiele had approached the court seeking a restrain of the Board of the CBN, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from hindering his delayed presidential ambition.

The judge granted the order following an ex-parte motion filed by one Nkwo Augustine Eddiego against the Board of the CBN and INEC seeking an order to restrain the defendants.

However, sources of Nairametrics indicate the Presidency was unhappy with the moves chiding him for taking INEC to court for a matter that was not in contention.

Mr. Emefiele has since withdrawn the suit against INEC and Attorney General from restraining him from contesting for President.

He has also gone cold silent as the presidential primaries draw close.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, others nominated for Headies Next Rated Award 2022

Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, others nominated for Headies Next Rated Award 2022

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Trending

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Happy woman (African Liberty)

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

6 African countries with the highest unemployment rates

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz]