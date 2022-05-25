CBN breaks silence on sack of Emefiele

Since Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022, the purported news of the sack of CBN Governor had been trending.

Reacting to the rumour, some social media users argued that the president may need to go through legislative processes before sacking the governor, while others have rejoiced at the unconfirmed breaking news.

But when contacted by reporters, the Head of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank, Osita Nwanisiobi, said the purported sack was not true.

Denying the report, Osita said, “I heard it just the way you got it too. As far as I am concerned, it’s a rumour, I’m not aware of any sack”

Emefiele has been entangled in legal battles since he declared interest in running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

Some stakeholders had called for his sack over his involvement in partisan politics.

Emefiele had approached the court seeking a restrain of the Board of the CBN, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from hindering his delayed presidential ambition.

The judge granted the order following an ex-parte motion filed by one Nkwo Augustine Eddiego against the Board of the CBN and INEC seeking an order to restrain the defendants.

However, sources of Nairametrics indicate the Presidency was unhappy with the moves chiding him for taking INEC to court for a matter that was not in contention.

Mr. Emefiele has since withdrawn the suit against INEC and Attorney General from restraining him from contesting for President.