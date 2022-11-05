RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Travel agencies hoist Nigerian national flag at World Travel Market in UK

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has hoisted Nigeria’s national flag at the World Travel Market (WTM), holding in the United Kingdom from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9.

She said NANTA chose to tell good stories about Nigeria’s tourism and cultural opportunities and its digital economy to the global gathering of travel marketers and resource buyers in tourism at the UK market.

She noted that NANTA was always willing to break new grounds in the travel and tourism ecosystem.

According to her, the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mr Sarafa Isola, Air Peace and Arik Airlines would add a strong presence at the NANTA-Nigeria stand at the WTM.

Akporiaye promised to sustain the effort, stressing that this was novel idea and indicative of how the private sector could add value to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria

She noted that NANTA had the support of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

She stated also that this reflected a new pattern of relationship and direction in the quest to proudly market Nigeria to the outside world.

The Director-General of the NCAC, Chief Olusegun Runsewe remains our strategic and strong pillar.

He would have led this campaign, but for the fact that the National Festival of Arts and Culture coincides with the WTM dates of engagement.

“The Director-General of the NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker, too is supportive and through the duo, we have Nigerian-branded gift items to give away at the WTM.

“On the NANTA-Nigeria tourism train, is La Campagne Tropicana Resort, Ibeju-Lekki Lagos, the only global resort with natural ambiance in nature, river, and beach-themed ecosystem,’’ she stated.

Akporiaye appreciated the Board of Trustees, Executive Council, and Members of NANTA for making this possible.

She said NANTA was set to excite the WTM event as she described the 2022 edition as “a proudly Nigerian cultural flavour’’.

