Style meets refinement in Polo avenue's spring/summer 2022 campaign

Polo Avenue’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign celebrates the rise of new dimensions in fashion.

#FeatureByPoloAvenue - Artistically brought to life on a blank canvas of white colour, the campaign skillfully represents the transitioning of style as we know it, to extraordinary dimensions through the celebration of its audacity, echoes of bright colours and the joy of seamless composition.

Taking inspiration from the fresher, bolder looks of this season, the new campaign speaks to taste, class and refinement, features that are intrinsically present in every sleek, edgy and super stylish piece of the collection.

Directed and photographed by award-winning creative director, Daniel Obasi, the new campaign featured models against graphic, monochrome backgrounds, the best canvas to reflect the new dimensions of style.

It also features innovative pieces from Alexander McQueen, brilliant hues from Dolce & Gabbana, including other world celebrated designers such as Casablanca, Amiri, Bottega Veneta, and Italian shoe designers, Gianvito Rossi and Aquazzura. They range from structured blazers, to tailored suiting and flowery dresses. For footwears, the campaign featured lug boots, oxfords, chunky sneakers and embellished heels.

The new SS22 Collection is now available for sale at all Polo Avenue stores in Lagos and online at www.poloavenue.com.

