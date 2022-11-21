Nigerian Breweries Plc empowers 472 youths and women across 6 locations

For this year’s edition of the skill acquisition programme, beneficiaries were trained across a wide range of skill areas, including; Fishery, Beads Making, Wig Making, Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Solar Panel Installation, Mobile Phone repairs, Barbing, Fashion Design, Marketing, Block Molding, among others.

In his message to the graduands at the various ceremonies, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi noted that the initiative is in furtherance of the company’s commitment to its corporate philosophy of winning with Nigeria as it seeks to support youth and women on their journey to entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence.

Congratulating all the graduands across locations, Essaadi urged beneficiaries to maximize what they have learnt by making judicious use of them. According to him, all the beneficiaries will also receive start-up tools as a way of supporting them on their entrepreneurial journey.

The roll call of dignitaries that graced the various graduation ceremonies across the locations include First Lady, Enugu State, Monica Ugwuanyi, representative of the First Lady, Ogun State, Mrs. Abimbola Adesanya, representative of the Deputy Governor, Lagos, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for Youth development, Abia State, Barrister Charles Esonu and several traditional rulers across the locations.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat who was represented by Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State, Mrs. Bolaji Dada said the programme has further cemented the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility particularly with the host community.

“Your performance as a corporate citizen of Lagos State speaks volumes about you, particularly in the areas of Corporate Social Responsibility and other intervention initiatives that have been carried out by your organization in host communities”, he said.

Felicitating with the graduands and beneficiaries of the start-up tools, he urged them to make the best use of the opportunity provided through the training by leveraging it to become gainfully employed and contributing to the socio-economic development and growth of a “Greater Lagos” for the benefit of all.

Since its inception in 2019, 1,365 women and youth from host communities and other locations across the country have benefited from the empowerment initiative.

About Nigerian Breweries Plc

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria's pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as "Nigerian Brewery Limited,”

The company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 20 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.

To learn more, visit the Nigerian Breweries website: www.nbplc.com.

