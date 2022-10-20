RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey launches new app, Bluesky Social

Solomon Ekanem

A few months after stepping down as Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has launched a social media app he calls Bluesky Social.

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey
Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey

Dorsey first started the creation of the new decentralized social network in 2019 and the app went independent in February 2022 after receiving $13 million worth of funding from Twitter.

Read Also

Dorsey’s new app hopes to let social media users have control over their data and be able to move their personal details from platform to platform without permission.

During the introduction Bluesky made in May 2022, it noted it will be using the ADX - “Authenticated Data eXperiment” (ADX) protocol which aimed to utilize “self-authenticating data,” a model that would enable operations on a network to be certified independently without a centralized host or authority.

The ADX protocol has been renamed to Authenticated Transfer Protocol - AT protocol which still allows users to move their details from one platform to another without losing data.

The AT protocol is described as a “protocol for large-scale distributed social applications” and basically, will allow users to port accounts, make algorithmic choices, interoperability and performance.

While conducting a survey for the app, Dorsey had considered some social applications that store data on a blockchain or use cryptocurrency as a form of monetization like Steemit and Peepeth with non-blockchain protocols such as ActivityPub and XMPP.

The final product, however, still does not have a blockchain feature but the shared values of decentralization and user control embedded in the app would likely appeal to the crypto community.

The app has been built to allow users to have more control over their engagements on the app like what they see and who they contact on social media platforms using the protocol rather than the aspect of being controlled and manipulated by a single corporation.

Much details about the new app’s features have not been made public but Dorsey says there will be a “rapid launch” of the platform. Currently, users have been allowed to sign up on a waitlist to participate in beta testing of the app

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k

Join Anker innovations #SoundOfFreedom Challenge for a chance to win MEGA prizes worth ₦500k

5 groundbreaking contraptions invented by children in Africa

5 groundbreaking contraptions invented by children in Africa

African Development Bank and FCMB Sign $50 million Line of Credit Agreement to bolster access to finance for SMEs and Women-empowered Businesses.

African Development Bank and FCMB Sign $50 million Line of Credit Agreement to bolster access to finance for SMEs and Women-empowered Businesses.

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey launches new app, Bluesky Social

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey launches new app, Bluesky Social

Nigeria generates N4.2 trillion, achieving 64% of its revenue target while oil revenue performs at 27%

Nigeria generates N4.2 trillion, achieving 64% of its revenue target while oil revenue performs at 27%

Local VC investments surpass foreign investments in Africa’s startup funding landscape

Local VC investments surpass foreign investments in Africa’s startup funding landscape

5 interesting facts about the predominant women-farming culture in the Gambia

5 interesting facts about the predominant women-farming culture in the Gambia

Five crucial ways that Telemarketing propels the generation of B2B leads

Five crucial ways that Telemarketing propels the generation of B2B leads

Six important business-to-business appointment tips

Six important business-to-business appointment tips

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria.

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria

Food Cart [BBC]

Food is about to get very expensive in Nigeria, here's why [Pulse Explainer]

How We are Inspiring the Next Era of Tech Innovations - Union Bank - SpaceNXT.

How Spacefinish empowers the tech ecosystem through innovation lab designs

Six important business-to-business appointment tips.

Six important business-to-business appointment tips