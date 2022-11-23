RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Telegram: NCC raises alarm over fresh malware threats that attack victim's VPN

Solomon Ekanem

Telegram users across the country have been warned to enable the two-factor authentication security systems on their devices to avoid attacks by malware.

Telegram Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Telegram Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This disclosure was made recently by the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) as they issued the warning informing Nigerians.

Recommended articles

The CSIRT is the cyber security incidence center of the Nigerian communications commission with the main focus of checking and following up on incidents in the telecom sector and as they may affect telecom consumers in Nigeria and citizens at large.

The body announced the discovery of a new attack that targets and compromises VPN (Virtual Private Network) in victims’ accounts with the main aim of infiltrating the popular messaging app, Telegram.

The threat actors abuse the victim’s Telegram account in some unspecified manner to steal VPN connection data (authentication and certificates). If the VPN account is not protected by two-factor authentication passcode, the hackers use it to gain unauthorized access to the victim’s employer’s corporate network”, the alert and advisory states.

“Once inside, the intruders conduct reconnaissance work using tools like Netscan, Rclone, Anydesk, and Ngrok, to perform various surveillance and remote access activities, and then deploy a Cobalt Strike beacon, exfiltrating data using the Rclone program,” the report stated.

Telegram users were thus advised by the NCC to enable the two-factor authentication security process to protect their accounts and also, to avoid downloading any unknown Advanced IP Scanner Software.

More information from the NCC-CSIRT concerning the attack revealed it was first discovered by Ukrainian cyber experts noting that the malware uses Vidar Malware (Vidar Stealer) to steal Telegram session data.

These attacks become operational when users fail to enable the two-factor security authentication or use a passcode, thus giving grounds for a victim’s personal or corporate Telegram account or network to be accessed illegally.

All devices across iOS, Android, Linux, Mac and Windows Operating Systems are subject to attack from the malware.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Nigerians are reacting to the new Naira redesign after 2 decades

How Nigerians are reacting to the new Naira redesign after 2 decades

Grand Square reaffirms commitment to customers with Black Friday Mega Sales

Grand Square reaffirms commitment to customers with Black Friday Mega Sales

Tanzanian fintech company Ramani announces $32M Series A

Tanzanian fintech company Ramani announces $32M Series A

Telegram: NCC raises alarm over fresh malware threats that attack victim's VPN

Telegram: NCC raises alarm over fresh malware threats that attack victim's VPN

16.5% interest rate hike: Nigerian businesses warned to prepare for tough times

16.5% interest rate hike: Nigerian businesses warned to prepare for tough times

How Glovo increased sales and customers for Akara University

How Glovo increased sales and customers for Akara University

The Xiaomi Black Friday Deal is here with huge discounts plus other amazing gifts!

The Xiaomi Black Friday Deal is here with huge discounts plus other amazing gifts!

South Sudan, IMF on the verge of finalising $112.7 million grant

South Sudan, IMF on the verge of finalising $112.7 million grant

Again, Naira loses to dollar by 0.03%

Again, Naira loses to dollar by 0.03%

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

#RIPTwitter trends (Getty Images)

#RIPTwitter trends as users predict app's downfall after mass resignation

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing. (PIC)

UK launches $100m programme to support women-owned enterprises in Nigeria

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details

Facebook announces user accounts will no longer have 4 details from December 1st

President Muhammadu Buhari with CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

BREAKING: Buhari to unveil new naira notes tomorrow