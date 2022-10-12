Serena Williams, others invest $3.3m in Nigerian intelligence start-up

Investing businesses: Other businesses, including Serena Ventures, Melo 7 Tech Partners, Luminate Fund of Omidyar Group, and Cascador, participated in the round, which was led by Mac Venture Capital.

Why Stears Business is raising funds: In a statement released by Stears’ CEO, Preston Ideh, on Monday, October 12, 2022, he expressed excitement at the development and assured that the funding will translate to the expansion of the company to other African countries.

The statement read in part: “We’re excited to announce that we have closed our seed round funding of $3.3M led by @MaCVentureCap, with participation from @SerenaVentures.

“Like all startups, it is our job to obsess over the problem we set out to solve and keep learning from our users. We know that the market wants more than just articles, no matter how well-researched. It isn’t just about building Stears 2.0 in the 54 African countries; that is not the goal.

“To be the most trusted source of data and insights in Africa, a $1 trillion economy with >1 billion people, the continent needs deep, reliable, regular streams of data, not just articles or reports. To provide this, we know what we must do next: focus on making proprietary data, models, tools and forecasts directly available to our users.

“What does this look like? It means building the most valuable database on African economies and markets. It means expanding our intelligence team into Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt. It means developing local expertise that cannot be replicated with remote offices.”

Why Serena Williams invested in Stears Business: In an emailed statement by Serena Williams, the Tennis champion stated that she did not invest in the company because of her love for Africa, but rather, “because Stears has strategically thought of how to increase the investment community on the continent.”

“They’re aware of the complexities and have leverage with data and technology, and I truly respect what they’re doing,” she continued.