N.E.A.T Microcredit introduces collateral-free SME loans

N.E.A.T Microcredit is giving opportunities to businessmen, women, and young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses by giving out SME loans with zero collateral.

The fast-growing company, established in 2017, is using this platform to offer its economic growth program to establish and sustain small and micro businesses and improve Nigeria’s economy to build companies that can solve Africa’s poor economic problems.

Mr. Omoniyi Salami, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of N.E.A.T Microcredit, stated in an interview that the purpose of the company is to ensure that “every hard-working person with integrity has access to funds and knowledge needed to take their business to the next level”.

He further stated that “Lack of affordable credit is still plaguing the poor market women today, and due to lack of capital to buy in bulk, there is an increase in their overheads to the point where they barely make any profit”.

The company ensures that funds are made available to improve the livelihood of its clients through a cost-saving process with no hassle.

A beneficiary of the N.E.A.T Microcredit financial program named Rasheedat Zubairu from Oyo State testified to the positive impact of N.E.A.T Microcredit and how it has helped her grow her business to a sustainable level. She also advised other businessmen and women to hasten up and open an account with the company and benefit from this opportunity without stress.

“N.E.A.T Microcredit is here to support your Business to grow by bringing CREDIT closer to you with zero collateral because when your business grows, we grow” the CEO further emphasized.

He called on prospective investors to invest in the company and contribute to building the Nigerian Economy. Take hold of this opportunity by registering with the N.E.A.T Microcredit to build the Africa of our dreams.

N.E.A.T Microcredit

...changing the face of business in Africa.

Tel: 234 08030811412 www.neatmicrocredit.com.ng.

