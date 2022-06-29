RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Living alone in your 20s? Here’s how to survive in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Someone once said the 20s are the best years of your lives, but not for us living in these unprecedented times.

Living alone has its ups and downs [Dreamstime]
There is global inflation and Nigeria has also been hit hard. According to Statista, “inflation is often defined as the continued increase in the general level of prices of goods and services.”

The world has not been the same since 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started.

Offices and schools were closed, factories were shut down, and everyone everywhere were forced to stay home.

Many people lost their jobs, and it was a particularly harrowing time.

The only positive thing about lockdown was the Tik Tok videos and challenges, but the economies of the world suffered immensely, and many people lost a lot of money.

Now that the world is opening up, the war in Ukraine has hit and caused massive inflation. The prices of food and gas have skyrocketed.

And there you are with a graduate entry salary, living alone, and you are supposed to be living the best times of your life.

How do you survive, what do you do?

Go home if you can't bear it anymore
If you are living with your parents, congratulations! That is less money on food, rent and all other essential amenities, but if your salary makes you live in debt, then go home and keep applying for a job that pays you well.

Research shows that if you earned N200,000 last year, the value of your salary is now N100,000. So, if you earn less than N100,000, sorry for you.

Okay, you don’t want to go home. In fact, you don’t have a home. In cities like New York, where the cost of living is so high, some people live in bunk beds, but you don’t have to be that extreme.

Splitting the cost of rent with someone is a quick way to reduce your expenses. Plus, it can get lonely, you need someone to talk to.

Buying in bulk often means buying things cheaply.

Think about it
A group of five people can contribute money to buy groceries at the cost price - that’s how our mothers survive. Don’t say I didn’t do anything for you.

I spent N4,900 on Uber yesterday. Tears. So, I am the best person to advise you to stay at home.

Everyone wants to live for the ‘gram and have cool pictures to post on their social media, but our bank accounts will not always agree.

Stay in your house and live vicariously through others.

You can save for one outing every quarter, but if you live in Lagos don't go to where you will be billed N8,000 for Amala or N33,000 for spaghetti.

If you must go there order chicken and chips and a cocktail, both below N10,000.

Tech is where money is at. If you are asking why I haven’t started working in tech if it’s that easy, mind your own business.

Everyone is trying to learn one thing or another about tech, so they can level up.

Calculate every expense
There you are scrolling through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter looking for online vendors to buy clothes from. I pity you. Have a daily and weekly budget and stick to it.

You won’t be a graduate entry forever, so how can you level up? Think about it. Scholarships? Certifications? What can take you from where you are to where you want to be?

Were you expecting me to say Japa? No oh. You need money to Japa, and if you had the money, you won’t be here reading this list.

P.S: Get your PVC too.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

